A Fitting Tribute

A parade of cars was organized last week by the parents of the Class of 2020 of GDRHS as a tribute to the class of 2020. About 120 cars took part, driven by students or parents. The 27-mile parade route wound through the towns of Groton and Dunstable. Due to the size of the towns, not every section could be covered and it still took almost two hours to drive it.

Spectators cheered, made and held signs, rang cowbells, played musical instruments, wore costumes, used bubble machines, and more to show support and have fun. Groton and Dunstable police departments lead the parade and had officers stationed at every major turn. Masks and social distancing were requested of the spectators. Those in the parade noticed that this was mostly followed, especially in the town centers.

In an emotional end to the parade, students drove slowly past the front of the high school building where the teachers cheered loudly for this unique class.