GDRSD Chosen For Rapid, In-School Covid-19 Testing As Postive Cases Tick Upward

• GDRS District One of 134 School Districts in State to Participate in COVID-19 Testing Program Inside the Schools.

• In-Person Learning Plan Key Factor in State’s Inauguration of Testing Students and Staff Inside Schools.

• Testing Program Implemented as School District Experiences Additional Students Testing Positive for COVID-19.

by Robert Stewart

Groton-Dunstable Regional School District is one of 134 School Districts in Massachusetts chosen to participate in a COVID-19 Testing Program within the schools. The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced the program earlier this month and School Districts offering in-person learning either full time or through a hybrid plan were selected to participate in the first phase of the program.

The program known as the Abbott BinaxNOW K-12 Testing Program is designed to support and assist School Districts who offer some form of in-person learning.

Groton-Dunstable offers in-person learning to elementary, middle school and special needs students four days a week while high school students attend in-person learning two days a week. The testing program will allow School Districts to respond quickly to students and staff who display symptoms of COVID-19.

The Program is an initiative of the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services and being implemented through the Massachusetts Department of Secondary and Elementary Education and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Massachusetts is expected to receive approximately two million tests over the course of this school year.

The Abbott BinaxNOW K-12 Test is a rapid diagnostic test that will allow the School District to respond quickly to students and staff who show signs of the COVID-19 virus. The most common signs of COVID-19 include fever (above 100 degree Fahrenheit), difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, body aches or nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. Any student or staff showing these symptoms or an illness consistent with those symptoms will be tested with the Abbott BinaxNOW test. The test will be performed only to students and staff who show signs of the COVID-19 virus while in school.

The Abbott BinaxNOW test provides quick test results so the School District can take preventive measures to contain any further spread. However, while the test results can be obtained quickly, they are not as accurate as what is known as a PCR test. If students or staff test positive with the Abbott BinaxNOW test they will be treated as testing Positive for COVID-19 and have to follow prescribed protocols before continuing in-person learning.

If a student or staff test negative with the Abbott BinaxNOW test, they will be sent home and advised to follow up with their healthcare provider to schedule a PCR test to confirm a negative test result.

For Groton-Dunstable and other schools selected for the first phase of the testing program, the Abbott BinaxNOW test are for use only by students and staff showing signs of COVID-19 symptoms. The test will not be used for broad scale asymptomatic students or staff in the schools. Parents, guardians or caregivers must give permission to have their child tested and the School District must provide notification parents, guardians and caregivers that their child was tested in the schools.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Laura Chesson indicated that the testing program could be available in the schools this month sometime before the holiday break. Chesson said the tests will be administered by two or three nurses who are currently on staff in the District and those nurses will have to undergo training to administer the Abbott BinaxNOW test. The tests will be provided to the Groton-Dunstable School District free of charge.

The new testing program is being readied at a time when the School District has reported that nine additional students have tested positive for COVID-19: Three students at Swallow/ Union School, Three students at the Middle School and Three students at the High School. In a letter to parents, guardians and caregivers dated Nov. 30, Superintendent Chesson said