Grads Amazed To See So Many People On 27-mile Parade Route

The Class of 2020 of Groton-Dunstable Regional High School and their parents would like to thank the residents of Groton and Dunstable for the immense support shown during the May 29 parade. The students were amazed and touched to see so many people lining the 27- mile parade route holding signs, cheering, smiling and waving.

After many senior activities being altered or cancelled, the parade put huge smiles on these seniors’ faces, and it made them feel very special.

We would like to thank the Groton and Dunstable police departments for helping us to coordinate the parade, as well as leading it and keeping everyone safe. We also want to thank the Groton Herald for helping us to get the word out.

Erin Puranananda,

Parade Organizer