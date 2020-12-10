Home-Schooled Students Have Increased At GDRS [But Most Are Expected Back After Pandemic]

Home schooling in Groton has seen increases over last year as parents of kindergarten- aged children choose to keep their children home during the Pandemic.

by Robert Stewart

A report presented to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) that oversees public education in Massachusetts shows the state has lost more than 37,000 students this year compared to last year. And, nearly half that number, more than 17,000 students, were lost at the Pre- Kindergarten and Kindergarten levels. The report is attributing the loss of these young students to parents who are choosing not to enroll their children in schools at this Kindergarten level due to safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

While enrollment in the Groton-Dunstable Regional School System closely resembles enrollments from previous years, the District has seen the number of students who are home school increase over last year. School Committee Chair Marlena Gilbert said the increase of home school students this year is due primarily to families of Kindergarten-aged children choosing to keep their children home during the pandemic rather then enroll them in school at this time. “I also expect we will see these children back in the schools when the pandemic eases,” she stated.

And, that sentiment was echoed by Education Commissioner Jeff Riley when he responded to the report stating, “...the loss here is for the Pre-K and Kindergarten students and we expect that many of those children will be back in our system next year.” Riley added, “Parents have just opted to keep the kids home for the year rather than start them in the system.” Riley’s comments were reported in Beacon Hill Roll Call, a news service on Beacon Hill that tracks developments in the House of Representatives and the State Senate.

The report presented to DESE also showed other enrollment impacts statewide since schools opened last September amid controversy over the safety of the buildings and the way that learning was going to be offered – in-person, fully remote or a hybrid of both. Of the more than 17,000 Kindergarten-aged children who were “lost” to enrollments in schools statewide this year, approximately 7,188 enrolled in schools statewide but elected to be home schooled. That means more than 10,000 children of Kindergarten age statewide simply kept their children out of school. While 7,188 families chose home schooling for their Kindergarten-aged children for this school year, only 800 families did so last school year.

In addition to the increase in home-schooling options being experienced in school districts statewide, the report presented to DESE also showed a significant number of students statewide have chosen to enroll in private