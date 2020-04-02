No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices
School Committee Navigates Rapidly Shifting Mandates

Thu, 04/02/2020 - 5:29pm Heraldgroton

With the directive of closing all schools for the foreseeable future, the G-D Regional School District has been committed to providing nutritious meals to those families within our two communities who are most in need. On Tuesday mornings, the cafeteria staff have been gathering in the Middle School South cafeteria preparing and packing meals into boxes that are either picked up by the families at the school or delivered directly to them. "We want to insure that our students have good, nutritious food to eat during this long COVID-19 shutdown," as shared by G-D Food Service Director Patty St. Laurent. Personal-care items are also provided to these families. Members of the food service staff helping in this effort include Adri Esterhuyse, Tracy Toombs, Jane Cutts, Karen Nardone, Jeanette Colburn, Leslie Colt, Linda Mavillia and Rosa Jarvais. Photo courtesy of Nancy Ohringer

 

