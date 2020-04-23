Schools Work To Budget Around Unspent Funds

by Connie Sartini

Not only has the suspension of District public School on- site classes created havoc for students and their families, it has also changed spending patterns of the district budget. At the April 15 virtual meeting of the Select Board, Groton Dunstable Regional School Committee Chairman Marlena Gilbert updated Select Board members and Groton Finance Committee on the unspent funds.

Director of Business and Finance for the school district Sherry Kersey advised that there was $940,000 unspent at this point including unspent contingency, payroll and benefits until the end of the year for substitutes and lunch aides, unspent funds on supplies and cancellation of the custodial services.

She added that there is uncertainty with Dee Bus Company although if the payments were stopped now, it would result in $360,250 that would be unspent. In addition, without spring sports, there would be $112,000 unspent or $62,000 if the schools opened on May 5 that would cover half a season.

Dee Bus Service Plays Hardball

Superintendent of Schools Laura Chesson pointed out that if the district spends less on transportation, the District would get less reimbursement from the state in the FY2021 budget. Gilbert stressed, “Some money will have to be paid to Dee Bus.” Gilbert said that unexpended funds for Dee Bus Service for the remainder of the year is $360,250 and is under negotiation between Dee and 11 districts that have contracted them for transportation service. “If we pay Dee Bus less, as Laura Chesson indicates, that means we get less (state) reimbursement for FY21 so it is likely between the savings negotiated we would probably have to compensate for the decrease of reimbursement.

Basically, there is a good chance that the savings at the end of the day would be a wash with less reimbursement. “

She added that Dee Bus was paid through April 6. The employees were laid off for approximately two weeks for which the District authorized payment.

Chesson noted that when she spoke with the owner of Dee Bus, she was told that any changes in payment to the Bus Company would affect the town’s long-term relationship.

Select Board member John Giger asked if Dee Bus applied for the Payroll Protection Program. Gilbert said that Dee Bus brought workers back. She added that the bus drivers were paid through April 1, while the Dee people were already laid off.

Following the meeting, Gilbert expanded on several of the areas of the budget as outlined by the Business Manager:

Unspent Sports Funds

Gilbert said, “Sports funds will be unspent if there is no season. At the high school that is $109,205 and at the middle school it would be $3,511 (rounded to the nearest dollar). We had a partial season then prorated based on that season. Substitutes are not laid off. They are just not hired because we are not in school so we didn’t need them. Lunch aides and crossing guards are not being paid as there is no work to be done.

Cafeteria

“In the cafeteria, we have is a decrease of hours in our Whitson’s Culinary Contract as Whitson employees are not working so we are payrolling our own cafe employees who are working on Tuesdays. They are receiving a decrease in hours with the option to take personal or sick time. As to custodians, we terminated the contract entirely effective April 6.”

Superintendent Chesson also advised, “Right now, this is the best you can do regarding Special Ed. It is not unlikely that we will have to provide compensatory services. By law, we have to evaluate each student. I can’t stress that this is through no fault of our own. It makes a challenging situation, more challenging.”

Town Manager Mark Haddad said that now there is a $22,719,000 assessment from the School District with a “potential reduction of $800,000 and I am hesitant to count transportation as part of savings.”

Budget Challenges In Dunstable

Gilbert noted, “Right now Dunstable has a deficit for FY 21 and needs to manage services without cutting. The money coming in from the state is not the same. Dunstable needs a $180K reduction in assessment.”

She stressed, “If $800K is taken from the Regional School Districts E&D fund, only approximately $184K will go to Dunstable. It would also decrease the certified E&D from $986K to $186K until unexpended funds are certified in FY21 to replenish the depleted fund.”

FinCom member Gary Green asked about the funds for the feasibility study for the Florence Roche School. Gilbert advised that the monies for this had already been set aside from the E&D fund.

Gilbert reminded the meeting, “Dunstable is still looking at an override and the climate is not good. Revenues are going down and we need to maintain what we have, and need to look at the timing of an override.”

Groton Finance Committee Chairman Bud Robertson urged the School Committee that when they present the budget, they look at ways to get their number down. Using $800K to balance the School Committee, “it is a scary time right now.” Kersey advised that of the $800K, $616 would go to Groton.