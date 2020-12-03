No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices
Advice For Upcoming Hunting Season

Thu, 12/03/2020 - 2:48pm Heraldgroton
While hunters are required to wear blaze orange during this season, it is also a good idea for all residents to wear blaze orange when using our trail systems during shotgun and primitive firearms season. Pets should also wear an orange vest or an orange bandana for visibility as well, so they aren’t mistaken for a game animal during hunting season.
     The Police Department reminds residents that shotgun hunting season for deer opens November 30 – December 12, and then switches to primitive firearms December 14 – December 31.
     More information about hunting regulations can be found at https://www.mass. gov/doc/2020-massachusetts- fishing-and-hunting-guide
