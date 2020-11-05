The Groton Select Board issued a Proclamation on Monday night declaring November 2, 2020, as "Dr. Susan Horowitz Day."

"Be it considered that we

Alison S. Manugian, Joshua A. Degen, Rebecca H. Pine, John R. Giger, and, John F. Reilly,

the Select Board of the Town of Groton,

Commonwealth of Massachusetts,

do hereby proclaim:

“The Groton Select Board, Groton Board of Health, Nashoba Associated Boards of Health and the entire Groton Town Hall Staff, would like to thank Dr. Susan Horowitz for her devoted service to the Town as an elected and appointed official but also as a well-renowned veterinarian to many; and

"Dr. Susan Horowitz served on the Board of Health for two decades in addition to serving on The Great Ponds Advisory Committee, Emergency Management Committee, Conductorlab Committee, Weed Management Committee and Growth Management Committee; and

"Dr. Susan Horowitz cared very deeply for the environment and for the impacts various factors may have on the environment. She took her job as an elected and appointed official very seriously and always based her decisions on what was best for the health and safety of the public. The boards and committees in which she served, and in particular the Board of Health, will miss Susan deeply but wish her the best as she moves onto this next chapter in her life.

"The Board urges all citizens of the Town of Groton, together with their family and friends, to join us in thanking Dr. Susan Horowitz for her profound dedication to caring for the health and safety of the public within the Town of Groton.