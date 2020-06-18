Groton Water Dept. Vigilantly Assisted Police & Fire During Storm

On the night of Friday, May 15, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m. an intense and violent thunder storm swept through Groton. Power was knocked out to large portions of the community as trees were toppled on power lines and streets were impassable.

The Groton Water Department staff were quietly behind the scenes assisting the Police and Fire Departments with rescues and the Highway Department for a period of time that evening. Water Department staff arrived at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to get generators operating and water flowing to the community. The staff checked all the communication systems and pumps to be sure they were operating properly and providing safe drinking water and fire protection to the community.

The Department remained vigilant for three days while on generator power as the Groton Electric Light Department began restoring power to private residences and the Groton Highway Department began its immense job of cleaning up trees from the roadways.

The Board of Water Commissioners want to thank all of the Departments who worked hard during the storm and continue to clean up the trees and repair and replace electric poles. Great job and thank you.