Unusual Circumstances Require Unusual Responses

Given the situation with the coronavirus in the foreseeable future, voting in the MA primary in September and the general election in November may be problematic for some people. MA House Bill 4737 addresses this issue.

Currently in MA, a person may vote by mail (aka absentee ballot) only with an excuse for being unable to be at the polls in person. HB 4737 would change that for this fall's elections only. Under this bill, all registered voters of MA would be mailed ballots, which could be returned postage-free by mail. Any registered voter who prefers to go to the polls in person retains that option.

The official title of the bill is An Act Ensuring Safe and Participatory 2020 State Elections in Response to Covid 19. The presenters are Rep, John Lawn, Jr., and Michael Moran, Jr.; there are 88 petitioners in the House supporting it. The full text can be found by googling MA HB 4737. At present, the bill is in the House Committee on Election Laws, which is chaired by Rep. Lawn.

The covid pandemic has created unusual circumstances, and such circumstances call for unusual responses. In order to ensure that as many registered voters as possible have the opportunity to participate, I urge you to contact your state representative to ask him or her to support this bill.