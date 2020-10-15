Crusaders Sports Schedule for 10/15-10/22
Senior Riley Heulings (white jersey) has been a stalwart on defense for the Crusaders' varsity field Hockey team. Photo by Robert Mingolelli
10/15 4:00 p.m. Boys soccer, GD vs Parker Charter @GDRHS
4:00 p.m. Girls soccer, Groton Dunstable vs Charter @ Antietam Field (Devens)
10/16 3:30 p.m. Girls/Boys cross country, Groton Dunstable vs Tyngsborough @ Tyngs Elementary
3:30 p.m. Boys Golf, GD vs Littleton @ GCC
10/20 4:00 p.m., Boys soccer, GD vs North Middlesex @ Groton Dunstable 3:30 p.m., Girls soccer, GD vs North Middlesex @NM
3:30 p.m., Girls soccer, GD vs North Middlesex @ North Middlesex
10/21 3:30 p.m. Golf, GD vs Lunenburg @ GCC
3:30 p.m. Field Hockey, GD vs Tyngsborough @ Tyngsborough HS
10/22 4:00 p.m. Field Hockey, GD vs Lunenburg @ Groton Dunstable
