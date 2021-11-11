G-D Girls Soccer Advances to Round 8

Groton-Dunstable girls soccer celebrates after defeating St. Paul's of Worcester in a 1-0 shootout. The Crusaders advance to the Round of 8 and meet the winner of the Medway/Dedham game Saturday, Nov. 12. Photo by Robert Mingolelli
The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.