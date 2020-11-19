Groton Boys Take Pod-7 Championship
Groton Dunstable varsity boys soccer team took the Pod 7 Championship game with a convincing 3-1 win over North Middlesex. Photo by Robert Mingolelli
GD soccer captain Zach Elmasri (#18) was a stalwart on defense for the Crusaders this past season. Photo by Robert Mingolelli
Semifinal
GD 4, Tyngsboro 0
Despite being double teamed and taking his share of bumps, Matt Fordham managed two goals, helping to lead the Cru- saders past a feisty Tygsborough team. Teammates Hunter Woolfrey and John Deveroux also scored, leading host GD
(9-2) past the Tigers (3-7-1) in a Pod 7 semifinal game. In the other semifinal, North Middlesex defeated Lunenburg 3-2 in a shoot-out and visited GD in the Pod 7 finals.
Final
GD 3, North Middlesex 1
Senior Matt Fordham scored twice in the first period and added a third goal late in the third quarter to lead Groton-Dunstable to a 3-1 win over North Middlesex. Evan Gabor tallied late for the Patriots on a direct kick that beat GD keeper Matt Lessor. GD finished the season with a 10-2 mark while NM drop to 9-3 overall.
For Coach Wisbey, at GDRHS, 125 wins, 64 losses and 29 ties in this, his eleventh season with hopefully more to come.
