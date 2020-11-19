Groton Boys Take Pod-7 Championship

Semifinal

GD 4, Tyngsboro 0

Despite being double teamed and taking his share of bumps, Matt Fordham managed two goals, helping to lead the Cru- saders past a feisty Tygsborough team. Teammates Hunter Woolfrey and John Deveroux also scored, leading host GD

(9-2) past the Tigers (3-7-1) in a Pod 7 semifinal game. In the other semifinal, North Middlesex defeated Lunenburg 3-2 in a shoot-out and visited GD in the Pod 7 finals.

Final

GD 3, North Middlesex 1

Senior Matt Fordham scored twice in the first period and added a third goal late in the third quarter to lead Groton-Dunsta ble to a 3-1 win over North Middlesex. Evan Gabor tallied late for the Patriots on a direct kick that beat GD keeper Matt Lessor. GD finished the season with a 10-2 mark while NM drop to 9-3 overall.