Recognizing Two Local Female Athletes: Rachel Romich and Krista Ferrari

by Robert Mingolelli

Rachel Romich is the daughter of Patrick and Sallie Romich and grew up in Groton with brothers Ryan, Kyle, Corey and Zachary, and sister, Rebecca. Rachel was a student at Groton-Dunstable before transferring to Bradford Christian Academy in Haverhill, MA for her junior and senior years. In high school, Rachel competed on the basketball and field hockey teams. She will attend Lynn University in Florida in the fall.

“One of my proudest academic accomplishments is being in National Honor Society and achieving honor roll for both my junior and senior year. Being inducted into National Honor Society showed me that all my hard work in the classroom was paying off,” said Rachel.

Rachel proudly remembers winning the NEPSAC championship her first year at Bradford Christian Academy. “Going into the season, our end goal was to win a championship and we spent every day in the gym just getting better individually and as a team. We made it to the semifinal game against Watkinson. Down one with six seconds to go, I went to the free throw line and made both free throws to put us up one. Watkinson got the ball back with six seconds still on the clock. Watkinson got the ball over half court and when I tipped it from behind, they couldn’t get a shot off. This put us in the cham- pionship and we beat Proctor, the number 1 seeded team.”

“I have always been a hard worker but having a growth mindset has helped me push myself to higher levels.”

Her advice to incoming freshmen: be the person who outworks everyone. “Hard work is some thing everyone is capable of and definitely beats talent when talent fails to work. Don’t be afraid to fail because the only failure is giving up. Lastly, be coachable!”

Asked if she was the president, she replied, “I would make sure all children had a safe home and food on their plates.”

“Rachel approaches her goals with quiet confidence and is focused on earning her MBA and a career in business. With her management skills and the ability to work with all types of people, she is a leader in both the classroom and basketball court. She defines the word leader,” conveyed Christian Academy coach Scott Hazelton.

Krista Ferrari - Three Saint Michael’s College women’s ice hockey players were recognized recently as 2019-20 American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) All American Scholars, part of a program which annually honors more than 1,200 NCAA Division I, II and III male and female ice hockey players.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes needed to hold a mini mum 3.75 grade-point average during the fall semester of the 2019-20 school year and have competed in at least 40 percent of their team’s games.

Rising senior Krista Ferrari (Dunstable, MA/East Coast Wizards), one of the three student-athletes, claimed her second career scholar award, and her first since her rookie year when she was recognized for the initial time. In her sophomore year, she received a Division 2 ADA Academic Achievement Award. In the shortened 2019-20 season, she served as Alternate Captain of the team, scoring two goals.

Krista played four years of varsity ice hockey and one year of varsity softball at Bishop Guertin High School in New Hampshire. She was a one-time ice hockey captain while also being named ice hockey MVP one season and honorable mention for player of the year in New Hampshire for 2016-17 ice hockey season. Krista also found time to play two seasons for East Coast Wizards of New England Women’s Junior Hockey League, is a member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society and four-year honor roll qualifier. Krista is majoring in biology, minoring in chemistry and environmental studies and is a Dean’s List student and Orientation leader. She is the daughter of Shawn