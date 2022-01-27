Deep Cold, No Snow

A spell of very cold weather without snowfall opened Groton’s lakes and portions of its rivers for ice fishing, skating, and socializing outside. All across town open expanses of solid ice and Covid-induced cabin fever lured many out to enjoy the bracing winter air, appreciating the freedom to explore areas that are usually only accessible by boat, having a good reason to be out of the house and socialize. This photo, a traditional Groton winter scene of many years, was taken from the park in the Square in West Groton looking on to the pond created by the West Groton Dam. The Carver’s Guild buildings are in the background.