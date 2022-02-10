No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / Features

The Extraordinary Lives of Two Ordinary 18th Century Grotonians

Thu, 02/10/2022 - 6:46pm Heraldgroton

This photo of Peter Hazzard and his wife Roselle was colorized by the Groton Herald. Peter saved young Amos Lawrence from drowning and was later given a farm in thanks. Peter was “a most respectable man, who was as regularly in a seat in one of the wall-pews” at church. Their son Adrastus, served in the Civil War in the famed Massachusetts 54th and died in the Battery Wagner campaign in 1865. Peter was adept on the violin, to whose music in olden times ‘they shook the light fantastic toe.’ Peter lived to the age of 101. Read it all in Joshua Vollmar’s story below. Photo from Groton History Center archives.

 

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
161 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
[above Main Street Café]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here