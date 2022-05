This photo of 195 Main Street was taken circa 1905. This building, formerly Hodgman & Sargent, is the current home of Bruno’s Pizza and Wink Beauty and Hair Salon. This photo shows Mr. Fred O. Porter (father of F. Foster Porter; grandfather of Frederick Porter) seated in the wagon. Photo courtesy of Fred Porter with special thanks to Gus Widmayer for photo restoration. [This black and white image was colorized by the Groton Herald]