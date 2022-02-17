No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Preview of Groton Hill Music Center

Thu, 02/17/2022 - 5:48pm Heraldgroton

Stunning detail at Groton Hill Music Center. Photo by Steve Lieman

 

Lovely small performance room at Groton Hill Music Center. Photo by Steve Lieman

 

View from the orchestra pit toward the state-of-the-art screen in the Main Recital Hall with balcony seating on both sides of the performance space. 

 

One of the small spaces for music instruction.

Mobil construction platform in foreground with exterior of the small recital hall in background. A photo of the interior of the small Recital Hall is shown on page 1. Photo by Steve Lieman.

 

The sculptural beauty of wood, craftsmanship and fluid design throughout the music complex leaves one amazed wherever one looks.

 

Reception hall for main performance space. Photo by Russell Harris

 

A forest of beams along 2-story passageway between school and performance hall

 

A view toward rear of main performance hall.

 

Main Passageway connecting school and administrative offices with main large performance hall

 

