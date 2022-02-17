Preview of Groton Hill Music Center
Thu, 02/17/2022 - 5:48pm Heraldgroton
View from the orchestra pit toward the state-of-the-art screen in the Main Recital Hall with balcony seating on both sides of the performance space.
Mobil construction platform in foreground with exterior of the small recital hall in background. A photo of the interior of the small Recital Hall is shown on page 1. Photo by Steve Lieman.
The sculptural beauty of wood, craftsmanship and fluid design throughout the music complex leaves one amazed wherever one looks.