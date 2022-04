American Black Bear (Ursus americanus). “While I was at the edge of the wetland behind my house, I heard the neighbor’s dog barking. Then I heard something moving behind me in the woods, and when I looked, saw this bear 75' away. I was able to get a few pictures as it crossed the wetland and walked along the edge of the woods on the opposite side.” March 31, 2022 in West Groton, by Tom Murray