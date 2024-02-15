Impact of Override on Taxes

*Does not include interest expense on the bond

There’s even another multi-year forever type override planned in the Town’s five-year budget that would be on top of this one beginning in FY28! Now is the time to stop this train of unsustainable tax increases.

Please come to Town Meeting on March 26 and vote no against the budget Article that requires override money and then vote at the polls on April 2 against the override question.

If you want to help defeat the override, please call me at 978-337-8535.

Paul Fitzgerald