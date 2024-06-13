Beloved GDRSD PE Teacher Sean Murphy Retires After 35 Years, Inspires Donations to Local Police Departments

Pictured above is long-time teacher and coach Sean Murphy, who retired this week after 35 years of service, surrounded by Dunstable Chief of Police Erik Hoar (former student of Sean's and G-D hockey player) and Rachel Bielecki, former school resource officer and now Groton's Deputy Chief of Police. In recognition of his 35-year commitment to the children of the Groton-Dunstable Regional School District, and at Sean's request, those who attended his retirement gathering at the Groton Country Club on May 23 and others, in lieu of gifts, are making donations in his name to both the Groton and Dunstable Police Departments for the purchase of comfort-care items available to officers in their cruisers at all times to provide reassurance to children in times of distress and offering a sense of security and support.