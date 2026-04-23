Busy Week for Groton Firefighters as Two 2-Alarm Fires Test Resources

A towering column of flames rises high above the treetops over Baddacook Pond as a lakeside cabin is consumed by fire. The blaze is overwhelming as it engulfs a stand of highly combustible fir trees and dominates the view from across the water. [see story at right]
The Groton Fire Department extinguished a fire on Sunday, April 19, in a former barn that was converted into a residential structure at 180 Martins Pond Road. (Photo Courtesy Dunstable Fire Department)
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