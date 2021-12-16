Conservation Project That Almost Didn’t Happen Crosses Finish Line
On Monday, December 13, people gathered at the General Field for this photograph commemorating and publicizing the town’s final payment for the preservation of the entire Surrenden Farm area. This photo includes people who helped make preservation of these forests, meadows and riverfront a reality. There are representatives from the Trust for Public Land, the Groton School, Town Government and the Groton Conservation Trust, and other organizations. As important as these individuals’ efforts were, there are many others who could not attend, others who played important but anonymous roles and others who have died. The people in this photo stand for their own good work, but also for the many others who made this a reality. Photo by Steve Lieman
One of the many serendipitous and generous acts that made preservation of the Surrenden Farm parcel possible was The Groton School’s increasing its contribution from $5 million to $7 million to close the funding gap. Groton School Head of School Temba Maqubela joined in the photo commemoration for the final payment for the land. Photo by Steve Lieman.
Badge Blackett of The Trust For Public Land, without whose support the Surrenden Farm Property would not have been preserved. Photo by Steve Lieman
[This and the next 2 photos, below] include those who took part in the Surrenden Farm pay off, Dec. 13. Top to bottom, Deborah Eliason, John Smegelski, and Rick Muehlke. Photos by Steve Lieman