Conservation Project That Almost Didn’t Happen Crosses Finish Line

On Monday, December 13, people gathered at the General Field for this photograph commemorating and publicizing the town’s final payment for the preservation of the entire Surrenden Farm area. This photo includes people who helped make preservation of these forests, meadows and riverfront a reality. There are representatives from the Trust for Public Land, the Groton School, Town Government and the Groton Conservation Trust, and other organizations. As important as these individuals’ efforts were, there are many others who could not attend, others who played important but anonymous roles and others who have died. The people in this photo stand for their own good work, but also for the many others who made this a reality. Photo by Steve Lieman