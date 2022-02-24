No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Could This Mean Energy Independence For Groton?

Thu, 02/24/2022 - 6:29pm Heraldgroton

The company’s analysis of what is called a Levelized Cost of Energy shows that Flooid Power Systems cost to generate electricity is at a minimum 50 percent cheaper than fossil fuel plants and most solar and wind arrays.

 

Proof of Concept Pilot Installation, Above. In November, 2021, Flooid Power Systems successfully tested this short-term, low-cost, low-output pilot FT125. The pilot has confirmed the design and engineering for the company’s first commercial Flooid Power Center, which will sell electricity to a prominent, “full-service,” municipal utility in Massachusetts. This project, a 5-12MW FT125, is scheduled for completion in Spring, 2023, and will be the company’s first fully operational, grid-connected Flooid Power Plant.

 

Anthony Baez, left, and Matt Belden prepare to reposition a thermal solar panel unit at the Flooid Power Systems plant. Photo by Kevin Gutting, DHG

 

