Could This Mean Energy Independence For Groton?

Proof of Concept Pilot Installation, Above. In November, 2021, Flooid Power Systems successfully tested this short-term, low-cost, low-output pilot FT125. The pilot has confirmed the design and engineering for the company’s first commercial Flooid Power Center, which will sell electricity to a prominent, “full-service,” municipal utility in Massachusetts. This project, a 5-12MW FT125, is scheduled for completion in Spring, 2023, and will be the company’s first fully operational, grid-connected Flooid Power Plant.