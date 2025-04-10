No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
A Day of Destiny, 250 Years On: April 19, 1775

Thu, 04/10/2025 - 6:06pm Jmacleod

At Concord Bridge, they stood not just for a town or a colony, but for the right of a people to govern themselves. On this quiet span, a world awakened. Among those who answered the call were men from Groton—some arriving by torchlight before dawn, others marching swiftly from the town green as the alarm spread. They were among the first from distant towns to witness and take part in the stand that ignited a revolution.

 

