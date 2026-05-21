No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / News

Evening Grosbeaks Put Groton on the Birder Map

Thu, 05/21/2026 - 3:18pm Jmacleod

A flock of rare evening grosbeaks turned a Groton backyard into an unlikely birdwatching destination this winter, drawing photographers and birders from across New England. The colorful finches, whose populations have declined dramatically in recent decades, arrived during an “irruption” — an irregular southern movement triggered by food shortages in their northern boreal forest habitat. For several months, dozens of the birds gathered daily at a feeder on Broadmeadow Road, delighting visitors with their striking colors and sweet song. See story at right.

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 