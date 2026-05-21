Evening Grosbeaks Put Groton on the Birder Map

A flock of rare evening grosbeaks turned a Groton backyard into an unlikely birdwatching destination this winter, drawing photographers and birders from across New England. The colorful finches, whose populations have declined dramatically in recent decades, arrived during an “irruption” — an irregular southern movement triggered by food shortages in their northern boreal forest habitat. For several months, dozens of the birds gathered daily at a feeder on Broadmeadow Road, delighting visitors with their striking colors and sweet song. See story at right.