Groton Joins National Uprising: Hundreds Rally Against Trump/Musk Agenda
Thu, 04/10/2025 - 6:30pm Jmacleod
Hundreds filled Groton’s Main Street in a powerful display of unity and resistance as part of a nationwide protest on April 5. From handmade signs and chants to drums and spontaneous cheers, the energy was electric. Residents from Groton and neighboring towns came together to oppose policies of the Trump/Musk administration, defend civil liberties, and demand protection for the environment and democratic institutions. Photos by Steve Lieman.