Korean University Tours Devens To Learn About World-Class Sustainable Housing Development

The story below focuses on the housing component of Eco-Industrial Development. In particular it discusses housing at the Devens Housing Project called Emerson Green which was developed around the concept of higher-density development in a New England-style village with a mixture of single-family, duplexes, triplexes and small apartment buildings, much like Groton Center. These dwellings are substantially less expensive than single-family housing on 2-acre lots. According to DEC [Devens Enterprise Commission], “ There’s a huge market gap that can be filled with more dense development.”