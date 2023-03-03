No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / News

Korean University Tours Devens To Learn About World-Class Sustainable Housing Development

Fri, 03/03/2023 - 9:42am Jmacleod

The story below focuses on the housing component of Eco-Industrial Development. In particular it discusses housing at the Devens Housing Project called Emerson Green which was developed around the concept of higher-density development in a New England-style village with a mixture of single-family, duplexes, triplexes and small apartment buildings, much like Groton Center.  These dwellings are substantially less expensive than single-family housing on 2-acre lots.  According to DEC [Devens Enterprise Commission], “ There’s a huge market gap that can be filled with more dense development.”

Neil Angus of the Devens Enterprise Commission explains concept of Emerson Green Eco-Housing model of development. Emerson Green was developed around the concept of higher-density development in a  New England-style village with a mixture of single-family, duplexes, triplexes and small apartment buildings, much like Groton Center.

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
145 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 014510
[Prescott Community Center]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here