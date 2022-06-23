No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Ronnie Earl

Thu, 06/23/2022 - 9:31pm Jmacleod

Ronnie Earl and Friends brought a soulful rendition of the blues to the Smith Pavilion at the Town Field behind the library on Thursday, June 16, performing as the kick-off act of the Rollstone Rhythms Summer Concert Series. The overcast skies and cool air made for a perfect late spring outing. Ronnie has played with top blues artists: Greg Allman, Jimmie Vaughan and the Fabulous Thunderbirds and was lead guitarist for N.E. icon Room Full of Blues. Ronnie also taught guitar at Berklee College of Music. He is a national blues treasure and a longtime Groton resident. Photo by Steve Lieman.

 

