Townsend Fire

Thu, 03/23/2023 - 6:05pm Jmacleod

On right, Groton Fire Chief Steele McCurdy assesses progress of fire. On left Andrew Shepherd, former candidate for state rep for First Middlesex District, mans hose with Townsend Firefighters.  Sunday, March 12 around 10 a.m., the Groton Fire Department provided mutual aid to Townsend to assist with a building fire on Main St. (119). Due to the extremely difficult access to the fire, firefighters from 13 communities were on scene for around eight hours battling the fire. Groton Firefighters provided much needed relief for the Townsend crews working on making access to and helping to extinguish the fire. On Monday March 6 around 5 p.m., Groton Fire department along with numerous other communities assisted Pepperell with a major fire on their Townsend St. Mutual aid is an important piece to the overall success of every fire department. In Massachusetts and New Hampshire ,we have a robust mutual aid system that seamlessly allows for firefighters from different communities to work together to extinguish fires, provide medical care, mitigate hazardous chemical spills and a slew of other operations. Photo by Jeffrey Hastings

