To Understand Groton History Is To Understand Residents’ Sacrifice, Trials & Heroism During Civil War

Thu, 09/08/2022 - 2:47pm Jmacleod

Groton’s Moses Poor Palmer participated in many major Civil War battles including the second battle of Bull Run, during which he was wounded three times, one bullet passing through his neck and lower jaw. He was also slightly wounded at Fredericksburg, and fought at Bolivar Heights, Front Royal, Chancellorsville and Gettysburg where he was shot in the knee forcing him to walk on crutches for the rest of his life. When he was discharged, he was given the rank of Major for his bravery.

