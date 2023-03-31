No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
ZBA Begins 6-Month Process For Permitting 200 Units of 40B Rental Housing on North Main Street

Fri, 03/31/2023 - 5:13pm Jmacleod

This architectural rendering is an aerial view of the proposed Groton Farms rental housing development proposed for North Main Street opposite Mill Run Plaza. The rendering shows the 3 unit apartment buildings located at the back of the property, largely out-of-view from the street. Besides significantly expanding Groton’s affordable housing stock, this project is likely to put Groton over the 10% affordable housing threshold, thus offering the town more flexibility in siting affordable housing projects in the future. The intention is that this housing will become another ‘Groton Village’ somewhat like the Center, West Groton and Lost Lake areas.

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

