Arbor Day Invitation

Thu, 04/27/2023 - 4:04pm Jmacleod

Springtime is here, and with that, an annual Groton tradition - Arbor Day. This year marks Friends of the Tree Warden's fortieth Arbor Day celebration. Everyone is invited to join in planting a Sugar Maple, the 2023 Arbor Day tree. Arbor Day festivities will be held at the Groton Cemetery, 242 Hollis Street, at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 6.  There will be music, a town proclamation and free River Birch or Yellow Buckeye seedlings for all who attend. 

 

