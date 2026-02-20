Dudley Laufman Celebrates 95th Birthday Calling Grange Barn Dance

With daughters Heidi Eide and Singwen Gobillot at his side, Dudley Laufman marks his 95th birthday at the Grange — a moment of quiet sweetness in a life spent keeping the music going. For 75 years, alongside his loyal band and the many young musicians he has mentored, he has carried the rhythms of New England dance from hall to hall, bringing joy to generations while helping to keep a cherished art form alive. See Story page 8