Dudley Laufman Celebrates 95th Birthday Calling Grange Barn Dance
With daughters Heidi Eide and Singwen Gobillot at his side, Dudley Laufman marks his 95th birthday at the Grange — a moment of quiet sweetness in a life spent keeping the music going. For 75 years, alongside his loyal band and the many young musicians he has mentored, he has carried the rhythms of New England dance from hall to hall, bringing joy to generations while helping to keep a cherished art form alive. See Story page 8
At center in his red sweater and scarf, Dudley Laufman is surrounded by the musicians who filled the Grange with traditional contra dance tunes in celebration of his 95th birthday.
Justin Godin displays the framed music for “Dudley’s Reel,” written to celebrate Dudley Laufman’s 95th birthday and a lifetime of calling dances.