Girl Scouts

Fri, 10/21/2022 - 10:48am Jmacleod

Nashaway Girl Scouts had a fun day at Grotonfest. This Brownie Troop was showing the community the many activities Girl Scouts can do - such as camping, white water rafting, learning leadership skills, and helping others through community service. Nashaway Girl Scouts serves girls in grades K-12 from Groton, Dunstable, Ayer, and Shirley. For more information about registering for the upcoming school year, contact Nashaway Girl Scouts at nashaway.gsema@gmail.com

 

