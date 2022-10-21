Nashaway Girl Scouts had a fun day at Grotonfest. This Brownie Troop was showing the community the many activities Girl Scouts can do - such as camping, white water rafting, learning leadership skills, and helping others through community service. Nashaway Girl Scouts serves girls in grades K-12 from Groton, Dunstable, Ayer, and Shirley. For more information about registering for the upcoming school year, contact Nashaway Girl Scouts at nashaway.gsema@gmail.com