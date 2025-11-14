The Groton-Dunstable Regional Middle School held their annual “School Spirit & Community Service Week”

October 27-31. Throughout the week, students participated in a friendly competition where they earned points by dressing up in that day’s theme, as well as by bringing in donations for local charities. Shown above in the classroom where the items were collected, students donated new socks and underwear to House of Hope in Lowell, toiletries to North Star Family Services in Leominster, 19 large bags of winter clothes to Catie’s Closet in Dracut, and more than 1,000 lbs. of non-perishables to PACH Outreach in Pepperell and Loaves & Fishes in Devens. Photos by Nancy Ohringer.