No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / News / People

Groton Garden Club

Fri, 12/22/2023 - 6:02pm Jmacleod

Groton Garden Club members celebrated their annual December Plant Swap, with members contributing a wide variety of plants, cuttings, gardening books, tools, vases and Holiday decorations to share.  Tables were filled with the treasurers and members had a chance to identify their favorites before the names were called. Members displaying their selections include (l to R) Jim Allen, Jean-Claire Shiely, Penny Hommeyer, Karen Alsheimer, Lisa Murray, Alan Donald, Grace Llodra. Courtesy photo

 

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
145 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 014510
[Prescott Community Center]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here