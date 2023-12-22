Groton Garden Club
Fri, 12/22/2023 - 6:02pm Jmacleod
Groton Garden Club members celebrated their annual December Plant Swap, with members contributing a wide variety of plants, cuttings, gardening books, tools, vases and Holiday decorations to share. Tables were filled with the treasurers and members had a chance to identify their favorites before the names were called. Members displaying their selections include (l to R) Jim Allen, Jean-Claire Shiely, Penny Hommeyer, Karen Alsheimer, Lisa Murray, Alan Donald, Grace Llodra. Courtesy photo