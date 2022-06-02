Groton Garden Club Annual Plant Sale

Members of the Groton Garden Club held another very successful Annual Plant Sale at our new location at Legion Common on Hollis Street. The sun was out and buyers were lined up for the opening bell to add to their gardens from the wide selection of perennials, vegetables, and shrubs, all grown in Groton and donated from members gardens. AllpProceeds from this sale are earmarked for the beautification of our town including The Blue Star Memorial on Sawyer Common; Firemen’s Common; Four Corners Traffic Island on Boston Road; Hanson Family Memorials on Playground Road; Hollis Street Triangle; Prescott Common; Carol Wheeler Memorial Park in West Groton; Groton Police Station gardens and planters; Center Fire Station gardens and planters; and the Watering Troughs in West Groton and Groton Center, among other projects. Visit our website to learn more about joining our Club and other activities at www.grotongardenclub.org.