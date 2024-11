All dressed up for Halloween Hoopla at Prescott Community Center. This young donut fan brings Dunkin’ spirit to Groton with her creative costume—complete with a donut headpiece and a box full of customers favourite donuts. Founded in Quincy, Mass in 1950, Dunkin' has become a staple in New England, ingraining itself in the culture as much as local accents and sports teams. Photo by Barbara Griffin.