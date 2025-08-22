No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Lawrence Academy

Fri, 08/22/2025 - 2:19pm

Lawrence Academy’s current construction project is underway. The 30+ year-old dining hall is being taken down, making way for a new building that will integrate both a new dining hall and student center to be named Community Commons, The $2.5m project will take up to a year and a half to complete. This new addition will provide a unified, common space for faculty and students, create a central social space morning through night, seven days a week for boarding and day students, meeting rooms for clubs and student government, as well as space for a multipurpose media room.  Photo courtesy of Nancy Ohringer.

 

