No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Home / News / People

Lawrence Academy

Thu, 01/08/2026 - 3:54pm Jmacleod

Tuesday, Dec. 30 an excited group witnessed the hoisting of the final beam on Lawrence Academy’s current construction project integrating a new dining hall and student center, to be named Community Commons, a $21.5m project, taking up to a year and a half to complete. The beam was signed by students and alums two weeks prior to the hoisting. The beam has been set up with the flag and a tree. The tree signifies good luck and is a signal that the structure is complete. This tradition goes back to the Middle Ages in Europe and has been adopted in America and, along with the flag, has been a tradition since WWII. Doing the dangerous work of erecting structures gives construction workers a strong incentive to gather luck anywhere they can! According to a seasoned mason, on most projects a dollar bill is placed in the top of the last foundation wall concrete pour! This new addition will provide a unified, common space for faculty and students, create a central social space on campus at all times for boarding and day students, meeting rooms for clubs and student government, as well as space for a multipurpose media room. Photos courtesy of Nancy Ohringer.

 

The Groton Herald needs the ‘oxygen’ of subscription revenue to fund our newsgathering work and other costs. If you enjoy the Groton Herald and believe that maintaining independent journalism in our town is worthwhile, please subscribe. Thank you for supporting the Groton Herald.

 

Groton Herald

Mailing Address
P.O. Box 610, Groton, Massachusetts 01450
 

Office
145 Main Street, Groton, Massachusetts 014510
[Prescott Community Center]
 

Telephone: 978-448-6061
 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here