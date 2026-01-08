Tuesday, Dec. 30 an excited group witnessed the hoisting of the final beam on Lawrence Academy’s current construction project integrating a new dining hall and student center, to be named Community Commons, a $21.5m project, taking up to a year and a half to complete. The beam was signed by students and alums two weeks prior to the hoisting. The beam has been set up with the flag and a tree. The tree signifies good luck and is a signal that the structure is complete. This tradition goes back to the Middle Ages in Europe and has been adopted in America and, along with the flag, has been a tradition since WWII. Doing the dangerous work of erecting structures gives construction workers a strong incentive to gather luck anywhere they can! According to a seasoned mason, on most projects a dollar bill is placed in the top of the last foundation wall concrete pour! This new addition will provide a unified, common space for faculty and students, create a central social space on campus at all times for boarding and day students, meeting rooms for clubs and student government, as well as space for a multipurpose media room. Photos courtesy of Nancy Ohringer.