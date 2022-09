The Groton Woman's Club met last week to begin their 2022-23 season. Shown here are club president Cynthia Boyle, Violetta O'Donnell, Deborah Termeulen, Lori McElroy, Karen Tuomi, (executive director of Groton's Trust Funds) with school supplies gathered for the Community Childrens Fund through Groton's Trust Funds.

The club urges all to come visit their pie booth at Grotonfest this weekend!