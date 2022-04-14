Not Quite Spring In The Whites:

Troop 3 scouts led by Eagle Scout Erik Tobies and several adult leaders went backpacking in the White Mountains this past weekend. While they endured a deep snow pack, several forms of precipitation, and sleeping in an Adirondack shelter, all came away with newfound skills and confidence in the outdoors. Pictured left to right: Quinton Morse, Sam Hawes, Asher Binder, George Woods, Liam Colbert, Brody Tyler, and Erik Tobies (back). Picture courtesy of Scoutmaster Eric Binder.