Not Quite Spring In The Whites:

Thu, 04/14/2022 - 5:56pm Heraldgroton

Troop 3 scouts led by Eagle Scout Erik Tobies and several adult leaders went backpacking in the White Mountains this past weekend. While they endured a deep snow pack, several forms of precipitation, and sleeping in an Adirondack shelter, all came away with newfound skills and confidence in the outdoors. Pictured left to right: Quinton Morse, Sam Hawes, Asher Binder, George Woods, Liam Colbert, Brody Tyler, and Erik Tobies (back). Picture courtesy of Scoutmaster Eric Binder.

 

