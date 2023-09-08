No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Summer of Adventure

Fri, 09/08/2023 - 4:33pm Jmacleod

Troop 3 Groton Scouts successfully completed their high adventure trip in Maine: white water rafting on the Penobscot River followed by a week of backpacking in Baxter State Park, to include summiting Katahdin, the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail. The scouts endured rain, route changes, flooding, steep inclines and declines, and were able to see moose, river otters, and enjoy sunny days canoeing on mountain lakes.  Coming away with new strength and knowledge to enjoy the outdoors are pictured left to right: Asher Binder, Arthur Johnson, Eric Binder (Scoutmaster), Liam Colbert, Sam Hawes, David Woods (adult leader), and Gorge Woods (seated front). Photo courtesy of Scoutmaster Eric Binder. 

 

