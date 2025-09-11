Transfer Station Visit

From time to time, if it’s a day when three-year-old grandson Max is not in daycare and his grandfather, Groton resident Rich Marton, is going to the “dump,” Max likes to come along to help “Grandpa” with the recyclables. On their visits to the Transfer Station, Rich tells him the numbers imprinted on the plastic recyclables and he can read the numbers on the side of the bays. He now knows all the categories and where the paper, glass and corrugated cardboard goes. Max has been told by Grandpa to wear his safety goggles when throwing items into the glass bays, as shown in the photo above. Photo courtesy of Nancy Ohringer.