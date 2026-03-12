World Thinking Day, February 22

On Sunday, March 8, 2026, Aurelia Sanders, a Groton Brownie Girl Scout, won first place in the Brownie division of the district Pinewood Car Derby at Girl Scout Camp Cedar Hill in Waltham. Photo courtesy of proud mother, Julie Sanders.
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