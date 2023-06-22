No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Uninvited Truck ‘Crashes’ Townsend Living Room

Thu, 06/22/2023 - 3:00pm Jmacleod

   Chief James Sartell reports that the Townsend Police Department responded and is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a house Sunday evening.

  At approximately 6:40 p.m., Townsend Police and Fire responded after receiving reports that a vehicle had crashed into a residence at 551 Main St.

   The driver, a 38-year-old Ashby man, was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was able to get out of the vehicle on his own prior to first responders' arrival. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

   No one inside the home reported injuries. The home sustained some damage and will be evaluated by the building inspector to determine its structural integrity.

   The crash remains under investigation by the Townsend Police Department.

 

