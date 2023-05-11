No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
2023 Groton Road Race

Thu, 05/11/2023 - 5:06pm Jmacleod

The 2023 Groton Road Race offered runners a brand new course this year, starting and ending at The Groton Hill Music Center. The inaugural winners of the new 5k and 10k courses for the men and women were Christopher Hovet, Beverley Antunes, Gregory Keras, and Addison Poulter. 

 

