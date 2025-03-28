The 4th Annual Student vs. Teachers Basketball Game

The 4th Annual Students vs. Teachers Basketball Game was held recently, as it does each year just prior to March Madness, as an opportunity for the entire middle school to gather to enjoy a very competitive basketball game between 8th-grade students vs. the teachers and, as well, as a fund-raiser. This year a total of $740 was raised between a portion of the admissions’ gate for the game as well as the Chuck-a-Duck fundraiser, where students pay $5 per duck. The student who throws their numbered duck (each with a little dot sticker) the closest to center court wins a gift basket. The admissions’ gate was split three ways--grade 7, grade 8, and Project Mitten for the Groton Children’s Fund--and all proceeds from Chuck-a-Duck went to Project Mitten. Photo courtesy of Glen Shapland.

Pictured above is 8th grader Parker Wolfrey taking a shot from the far corner of the gym during the Students vs. Teachers basketball game. Also shown defending for the teachers are Principal Wendy Salvatore and with ELA teacher Brennan Bennett refereeing.