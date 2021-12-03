No subscription needed for Obituaries and Public Notices      
Annual G-D Turkey Trot Run Fun for Alumni and Current Team Members

Fri, 12/03/2021 - 4:16pm Heraldgroton
The annual alumni Turkey Trot was run Thursday, November 25 on the Groton-Dunstable cross-country course. Andrei Safontchik-alumni ‘14, Hannah Mandell-current (Female win- ner), Andrew Davis-current, Anoushk Yadav-current, Jacob Danti-current, coach Chris Volante, Ryan Cox-alumni ’19, Declan Lowney-alumni ’21, Finn Shiely-alumni ’21, Jack Blount- alumni ’21, George Lowney-alumni ’21, Kate Moody- alumni ’21, Annabel Costa-friend, Chris Burpeau-friend (Overall and male winner). Photo by Robert Mingolelli
 

